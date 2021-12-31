HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been assigned a €145.00 ($164.77) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($165.91) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €132.50 ($150.57) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €69.70 ($79.20) and a 12-month high of €128.60 ($146.14).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

