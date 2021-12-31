Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.64 million to $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $10.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $55.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,366. The firm has a market cap of $324.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

