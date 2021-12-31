Holo Price Down 16.3% This Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $92.10 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00042358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007051 BTC.

About Holo

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,113,683,517 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

