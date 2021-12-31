Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 2,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $19,093,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

