HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of HNI worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in HNI by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.81%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $593,499. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.