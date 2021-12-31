Hive Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003200 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $580.69 million and $28.18 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004064 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 385,494,196 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

