Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $121.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Shares of HTHIY opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hitachi will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

