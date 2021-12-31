Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $406.99

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $406.99 and last traded at $406.99, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $404.00.

The company has a market cap of $885.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.46.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

