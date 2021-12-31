Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $28.64. 899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

