Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

