Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

