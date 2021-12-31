Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $32,000 in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDG opened at $81.37 on Friday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58.

