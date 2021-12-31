Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $30,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -854.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

