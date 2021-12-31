Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $137.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,842. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

