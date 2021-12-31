Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 334,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 304,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 131,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $46.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.