Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW stock opened at $516.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $487.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.07. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

