Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Trading Up 0.1%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 9,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

