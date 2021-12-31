Hedget Price Hits $2.97 on Top Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $2.97 or 0.00006312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $166,953.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007044 BTC.

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.