Head to Head Review: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Uber Technologies and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.32 -$6.77 billion ($1.30) -32.31 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -15.87% -9.53% -3.70% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Uber Technologies and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 27 0 2.90 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $70.19, indicating a potential upside of 67.11%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

