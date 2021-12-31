Head to Head Review: PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) vs. Its Competitors

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ: PYR) is one of 911 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PyroGenesis Canada to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PyroGenesis Canada and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A PyroGenesis Canada Competitors 5275 19463 41871 799 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 79.37%. Given PyroGenesis Canada’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PyroGenesis Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $13.27 million $31.48 million 53.01 PyroGenesis Canada Competitors $1.69 billion $121.15 million 0.11

PyroGenesis Canada’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PyroGenesis Canada. PyroGenesis Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada 18.44% 9.02% 7.05% PyroGenesis Canada Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Summary

PyroGenesis Canada peers beat PyroGenesis Canada on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

