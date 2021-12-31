Head to Head Review: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) vs. Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 35.58% 10.62% 1.44% Truist Financial 25.94% 12.11% 1.44%

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 8 0 2.89 Truist Financial 1 8 4 0 2.23

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.09%. Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $63.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.43 $312.32 million $6.47 14.76 Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.20 $4.48 billion $4.24 13.80

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Truist Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, investment brokerage services, and other financial services.

