Head-To-Head Review: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) vs. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 26.78% 46.79% 16.62% Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $510.59 million 7.07 $104.44 million $2.09 24.00 Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.96 $26.99 million $0.93 6.28

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EVERTEC and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 0 3 0 2.50 Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVERTEC currently has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.82%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Scienjoy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

