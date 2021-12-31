Head-To-Head Analysis: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) vs. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 5.85 $77.76 million $2.09 16.71 Bank of Nova Scotia $31.20 billion 2.79 $7.65 billion $6.11 11.74

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 33.56% 10.83% 1.42% Bank of Nova Scotia 24.64% 14.86% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 8 0 2.73

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $91.49, suggesting a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Volatility and Risk

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

