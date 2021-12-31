HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of HCA Healthcare worth $228,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $258.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.