HC Wainwright Cuts Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target to $20.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $230.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLK. Cowen downgraded Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $546.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. Allakos has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 246.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 46.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 18.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

