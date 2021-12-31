HC Wainwright Cuts Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target to $20.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $230.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLK. Cowen downgraded Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $546.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. Allakos has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $157.98.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 246.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 46.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 18.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
