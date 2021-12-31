HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Down to $18.64

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $18.05. HBT Financial shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

HBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

