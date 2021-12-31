Hayward Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 437% compared to the average daily volume of 380 call options.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $128,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $210,759.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 656,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,965 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hayward by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hayward by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hayward by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hayward by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

