Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson is focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. The company's decision to spin off its e-bike unit ‘Livewire’ into a public company is set to unlock new growth opportunities. However, supply-chain disruption amid microchip shortage is a major headwind, resulting in the rise in commodity prices, which is likely to clip margins. Stretched balance sheet also raises concern. Exorbitant tariffs imposed by the European Union (EU) is also set to pose a competitive disadvantage for HOG’s products. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.