Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,813 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE:HASI opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.