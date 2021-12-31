Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,747.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,740.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,758.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

