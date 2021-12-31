Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 13,929 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after buying an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.