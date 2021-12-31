Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 14,677 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP raised its position in Papa John’s International by 295.2% in the second quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -328.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

