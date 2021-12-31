Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $796,211. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

