Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

NYSE:LSI opened at $151.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.47. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $153.05.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

