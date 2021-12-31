Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 299.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

