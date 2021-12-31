Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $72,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

