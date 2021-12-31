GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.0% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

AAPL stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

