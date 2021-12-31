GXChain Market Cap Hits $147.29 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $147.29 million and approximately $96.00 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003181 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,863,824 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

