Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.01

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 46867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 5.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

