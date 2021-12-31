Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $142.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.63. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

