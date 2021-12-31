Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.07

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 63413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

