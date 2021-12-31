Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

