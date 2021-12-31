Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 241,988 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241,988 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 48.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of -182.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.