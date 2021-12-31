Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

