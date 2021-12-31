Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

NASDAQ APA opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

