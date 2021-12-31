Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66,542 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in AT&T by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 47,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.