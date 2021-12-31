Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Up 3%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.64. Approximately 3,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -210.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,142. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,525,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 350,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

