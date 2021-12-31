Gregory C. Branch Acquires 5,895 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Gregory C. Branch bought 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Insurance stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 948.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 217.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 700.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 116,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

