Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Monday, October 25th.

GREE stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,856,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenidge Generation (GREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.