Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.40

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and traded as high as $37.50. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 3,671 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $309.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.